Mainly sunny and storm-free on Thursday

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, mainly in locations east of I-15 and mainly before midnight, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, little wind (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph), and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Friday (overall mostly sunny skies) with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through our area. Friday is also going to be the hottest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas Friday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the south.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon/evening and generally in locations around and west of I-15, as a storm system begins to impact our area. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, especially in the mountains, as this storm system passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

There is also going to be a good breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to range from the mid 70s to the mid 90s, with the hottest temperatures in eastern portions of north-central Montana. It is then going to be a lot cooler on Sunday as highs are only going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Monday with a few isolated showers around as this storm system leaves our area. Partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s on Monday and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Tuesday. It is also going to continue to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms around on Wednesday as another storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler on Wednesday as highs are only going to be in the 60s and low 70s.