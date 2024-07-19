Mainly sunny, hazy, and hot on Friday

Widespread haze is expected through at least Saturday, and this haze is due to smoke from wildfires burning in Montana and throughout the western U.S. Most of this smoke will be aloft in the atmosphere, so the visibility will be reduced, but the air quality won’t be impacted as much, although it will still be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times in some locations.

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around in locations east of I-15, generally before midnight, as a disturbance continues to work its way through our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) on Saturday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around Saturday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected Sunday through Thursday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. It is also going to be very hot on these five days as highs are going to be in the upper 80s, 90s, and 100s, with Tuesday and Wednesday being the hottest days. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.