Mainly Sunny, Hot, and Windy Today

Record heat is expected today in eastern Montana as highs are going to be above 100°. In central Montana, it is going to be slightly cooler today than it was yesterday, although it is still going to be very hot as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s. There are also multiple heat alerts in effect for today due to this heat as there is a Heat Advisory in effect for east-central Montana until 8pm today, and there is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for eastern Montana from 9am today until midnight tonight. Basically, try and limit your time outdoors today, and if you do have to be outside at all, make sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or AC.

To go along with the heat, it is also going to be windy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph and wind gusts are going to be approaching 40 mph at times. Now since it is going to be windy, hot, and pretty dry today (relative humidity as low as 10%), there is a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of central and eastern Montana from 9am today through midnight tonight as any new fires that start or fires that are currently burning are going to be able to spread rapidly. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 6pm today for Fort Peck Lake.

We are also going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies today with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the evening as a cold front begins to work its way through our area.

For tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as this cold front works its way through our area. It is also going to continue to be windy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be cool tonight as well as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in central Montana and the low to mid 60s in eastern Montana.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be a lot more comfortable than the temperatures today are going to be as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. It is also going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are also possible again tomorrow since it is going to be warm, windy, and dry.

On Saturday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as a storm system begins to approach our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday as this storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some from Saturday to Sunday as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on both Saturday and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures on Monday are also going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.