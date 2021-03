Good morning everyone!

Get ready for an absolutely beautiful day across the Treasure State with temperatures in the 50s to upper 60s.

Sunny skies are expected with winds starting to make their way back through the region.

20 to 30 mph wind gusts are possible.

Chances for showers will move in tomorrow night as a cold front swings through the area.

We aren't expecting much precipitation, but any we do get will be much needed!