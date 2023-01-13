Mild and breezy on Friday and Saturday

There are going to be a few areas of fog around tonight and tomorrow morning along the Hi-Line, but this fog won’t be as dense or as widespread as it has been over the past few nights. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions tonight and tomorrow.

It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens, 20s, and 30s, with the coldest temperatures along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line. It is then going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and 50s, with the coldest temperatures along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line.

We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times, and it is going to be breezy tonight in some locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy in portions of central and north-central Montana tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be some scattered showers around tomorrow night (generally after midnight) and on Saturday (generally during the morning and in locations east of I-15) as a disturbance passes through our area. These showers are going to be in the form of snow in the mountains and rain/freezing rain in the lower elevations, and light ice and snow accumulations are possible in locations that do see some of this precipitation. This also means that roads are going to be slick in some areas, so please be careful when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night and decreasing clouds on Saturday.

It is also going to be mild and breezy on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few scattered rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally around the Helena area, as another disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday, generally in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Monday. It is also going to be cooler on Sunday and Monday than it is going to be tomorrow and Saturday as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be cool on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s, 30s, and low 40s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around. It is also going to be chilly and breezy on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.