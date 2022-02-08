Mild and breezy once again today.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to start then increasing clouds into the afternoon. We will have temperatures mild once again with highs in the mid to upper 40s with some areas pushing 50 degrees. The winds will be steady out of the Southwest once again at 15-25 mph with gusts of 40+ mph.

TONIGHT: We will continue to stay breezy and mild as we head into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the lower to upper 30s. Winds will stay out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph. We will be partly cloudy as we head into the overnight hours.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be mild once again as we head into the middle of the week with highs near 50 degrees. We will have breezy conditions once again out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30+ mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will continue to warm as we head towards the end of next week. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will be under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be breezy once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

FRIDAY: A little bit cooler as we head towards the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. There will be mostly cloudy conditions and we do run the possibility for some wintry precipitation. Minor snow accumulations likely in the upper elevations. Winds will take a turn to come out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will become mild once again as head into this weekend. Highs will be topping out on either side of 50 degrees. We will also be under mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday with no threat for precipitation in the area. The winds will switch to the Southwest again and become breezy at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30+ mph.

MONDAY: We will be mostly cloudy heading into the start of next week. There is a good chance for precipitation heading into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay mild in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.