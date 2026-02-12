Mild and breezy with increasing clouds on Friday

It has been gusty today along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County, and it has been a bit breezy today in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front, Outside of the wind, it was another beautiful day today with a good amount of sunshine, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs were in the 40s and low to mid 50s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly as lows are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will continue to be gusty tonight as gusts up to 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be a little breezy in some areas tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dry, with the cloud cover increasing as the day goes on. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be gusty again tomorrow as gusts up to 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts over 30 mph are possible. It is also going to be mild again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

On Saturday, it is going to be partly cloudy and mostly dry, just a little snow along the Continental Divide. There are then going to be a few snow and rain showers around Saturday night and Sunday, especially Sunday morning, as a disturbance passes through our area. Light snow accumulations are possible in locations that see snow in the lower elevations, and a few inches of accumulation is possible in the mountains. The skies will gradually clear out as we go through Sunday, so there will be sunshine around later in the day.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be gusty on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. There is then only going to be a little breeze around on Sunday. It is also going to continue to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s, with Saturday being the warmer day.

On Monday, it is going to be partly cloudy, mostly dry, and mild as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be little to no wind around on Monday.

Snow and rain showers are then likely late Monday night and on Tuesday as a storm system passes through our area, and light snow accumulations are possible in the lower elevations. It is also going to be cooler on Tuesday as highs are going to be back in the 30s and low 40s in most spots. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be a few scattered snow showers around on Wednesday and Thursday, especially in the mountains, as we enter into an unsettled weather pattern. It is also going to be mostly cloudy and chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.