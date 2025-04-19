Mild and breezy with increasing clouds on Saturday

We are going to have clear skies and warmer temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s. The wind is also going to increase as we go through tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Divide and in portions of the plains.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds from northwest to southeast with some isolated rain showers around during the afternoon/evening as a cold front begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be mild and breezy tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph in most locations. Along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Divide, gusty winds are expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

There are then going to be a few rain and mountain snow showers around tomorrow night, generally in locations east of I-15, as this cold front continues to pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night and lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations.

Unsettled weather is then expected for Easter Sunday and early next week as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. On Sunday and Monday, there are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the PM hours. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible on these two days. There are then going to be a few scattered rain/snow showers around on Tuesday as this trough begins to leave our area.

Minimal snow accumulation is expected in the mountains through Sunday evening. The one exception will be the Glacier National Park area where a few inches of snow is possible through Sunday evening. The Rockies and the island mountain ranges will then pick up a few inches of snow from Sunday night through Tuesday morning, so roads may be slick at times at and above mountain pass level. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday and partly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures are also expected on these three days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations and highs on Monday and Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. On Sunday, it is going to be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front/the Divide and in Glacier County as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. Widespread breezy conditions are then expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There is then just going to be a little breeze around on Tuesday.

We are then going to have nice weather on Wednesday as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, little to no wind, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. It is also going to be mostly dry on Wednesday, although there are still going to be a few isolated rain/snow showers around, generally in the mountains.

On Thursday and Friday, there are going to be a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around as we remain in an unsettled weather pattern. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Thursday and mostly cloudy skies on Friday. The temperatures on these two days will be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.