It was a cold start to our Friday as lows were in the single digits and teens in most locations, but the temperatures warmed up nicely and it felt amazing outside this afternoon and evening with highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s. We also had lots of sunshine and weaker wind today so it was a gorgeous end to the work week!

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight and it will be a lot warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most spots. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is just going to be a little breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Here is the weekend forecast:

Mild and cloudier on Saturday

Tomorrow will be a lot cloudier than today was as it is going to be partly cloudy around Helena and mostly cloudy in north-central Montana. Overall though, we are going to have really nice weather again tomorrow as it will be mild and just a little breezy as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph in most areas. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will continue to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Sunday, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there will be some rain/snow along the Divide throughout the day and there will be a few scattered rain showers around east of the Divide, generally during the late afternoon/evening and generally in locations east of I-15, as a cold front begins to pass through our area.

It will also be a little cooler on Sunday than it will be tomorrow in north-central Montana as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s along the Hi-Line and the 50s south of the Hi-Line. Around Helena, it will be mild again on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Gusty winds will return to the Rocky Mountain Front on Sunday as gusts over 40 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy in some areas on Sunday, especially in the normally windier areas, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around Sunday night and Monday as this cold front continues to pass through our area. As we go through Monday, the skies will gradually clear out. Gusty winds are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be a lot cooler on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy and mostly dry day as we are going to be in between disturbances. It is also going to be cool and a little breezy on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 40s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, there are going to be some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around in north-central Montana during the evening and there are going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around the Helena area during the afternoon and evening as the next disturbance begins to impact our area. Warmer temperatures are also expected on Wednesday as highs are going to be back in the 50s in most spots.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Thursday and Friday as a storm system impacts the state. This precipitation may impact travel for those of you that are traveling for the Easter holiday, so make sure you stay tuned to KRTV and KXLH for the latest updates. It is also going to be mostly cloudy on these two days.

This storm system will also cool the temperatures down as highs are going to be back in the 40s in most spots. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.