Mild and dry pattern continues for Friday and the weekend.

TODAY: We will see high temperatures get back into the lower to upper 40s and low 50s heading into the end of the work week. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the area. We will see winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: The wind will stay out of the Southwest tonight around 5-15 mph. The lows will get down into the teens and 20s across the area. We will stay dry under mostly clear conditions.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we can expect the temperatures to stay a little above average once again with highs in the lower to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies to start both days of the weekend leading to partly cloudy skies heading into the afternoon. We look to stay mostly dry. The winds for Saturday and Sunday will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph with winds on Sunday outs of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: We look to stay mild heading into the start of next week with highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with scattered rain showers. Our winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see colder temperatures heading into next Tuesday with highs topping out in the 20s and 30s. We will also see mostly cloudy conditions with snow showers in the area. We will have winds out of the North at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will stay on the cool side heading into the middle of next week with highs in the lower to upper 30s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout North-Central Montana. The winds will be out of the North at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see high temperatures for next Thursday in the lower to upper 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.