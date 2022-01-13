Mild and less wind on Thursday

It is going to be breezy in some locations tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to be mild again tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered valley rain and mountain snow/rain showers around, generally before midnight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with a few valley rain and mountain snow/rain showers around. Most locations are going to remain dry though. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Mild temperatures are also expected again tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the low 50s.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around late tomorrow evening and tomorrow night as an Alberta clipper works its way through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated AM snow showers around on Friday.

In the lower elevations, less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected. In the Big Belt and Little Belt Mountains, 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected. This precipitation may also create slippery road conditions tomorrow night and Friday morning, so please be careful when driving.

Breezy conditions are also expected in north-central Montana tomorrow night with the passage of this clipper as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. On Friday, it is going to be breezy (10-25 mph sustained winds) during the morning in east-central and eastern Montana as this clipper departs our area. This clipper is also going to bring some colder air back into our area as lows tomorrow night are going to be in the 20s in a lot of locations, and highs on Friday are only going to be in the 30s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated PM mountain rain/snow showers around on Saturday, and partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Sunday. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain snow/rain showers on Monday. It is also going to be windy/breezy on Saturday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. On Sunday, it is going to be a bit breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Tuesday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around on Wednesday. It is also going to be a little bit colder on these two days than it is going to be on Monday as highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.