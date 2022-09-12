Mild and smoky start to the week.

TODAY: High temperatures for today will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s. We will see mostly cloudy skies in Western Montana and partly cloudy skies in Eastern Montana. There will also be smoke in the Western part of the state.The wind will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers can be expected as we head into tonight for Western Montana while Eastern Montana stays dry under partly cloudy skies. Lows for tonight will be in the lower to upper 50s. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We can expect temperatures to continue to stay warm as we head into tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. We will see increased cloud cover into the afternoon and will see a more widespread chance of rain showers. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will start to trend a few degrees cooler heading into the middle of the week with highs in the lower to upper 70s. We will have mostly cloudy skies to start with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. The winds will be mostly calm.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected as we head into Thursday. There will be rain showers for the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 70s. The winds will be mostly calm around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly overcast conditions along with scattered showers during the morning will be in the forecast to wrap up the work week. High temperatures will remain seasonably average with our highs in the lower to upper 70s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will remain around average for our high temperatures as we head into the weekend. High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to upper 70s. We will also see mostly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. Additionally, there will be scattered showers from Saturday night into Sunday morning. The wind for both days of the weekend will be light around 5-10 mph out of the Southwest.