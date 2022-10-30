Mild and windy for Sunday to wrap up the weekend.

SUNDAY: As we head into the end of the weekend, the temperatures will stay near average for this time of year with highs in the lower to upper 50s for Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. We will be windy out of the West at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusts up to 60-70 mph are expected near the Continental Divide.

MONDAY: Halloween will feature mild and breezy conditions. High temperatures will once again be in the lower to upper 50s and low 60s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and will remain mostly dry throughout the day. We will also see the winds out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We are looking mostly cloudy as we head into Tuesday of next week. We will also see the chance for scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers. High temperatures will range from the lower to upper 40s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will trend even colder as we head into the middle of next week. High temperatures are only looking to top out in the lower to upper 30s. We will also see mostly overcast skies and a chance for measurable snow as a system makes its way through the state. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will remain on the cold side as we head into next Thursday with highs in the lower to upper 30s. We will have mostly cloudy skies throughout the area along with scattered morning snow showers. The wind will be much lighter out of the North at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: As we wrap up the next work week, we will see temperatures get back into the lower to upper 40s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The wind will pick up again from the Southwest at 15-30 mpg with gusts to 50 mph.