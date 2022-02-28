Mild and windy for the next couple of days.

TODAY: We will continue to trend mild today with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will continue to stay blustery out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40+ mph. Winds just East of the continental divide will be strong at 30-40 mph with gusts to 60+ mph as High Wind Wanings are in place for Western Montana. We will see mostly cloudy conditions to start off the work week and there will be showers for Central and Eastern parts of our area.

TONIGHT: Continued breezy and mild conditions will persist as we head into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to upper 40s. Winds will die down a little bit but stay breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. We will stay mostly cloudy through the night.

TOMORROW: Very mild conditions as we head into tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with some areas pushing 60 degrees. The winds will be strong again out of the Southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. We will be under mostly overcast conditions.

WEDNESDAY: The middle of next week is shaping up to be another mild one with highs in the mid to upper 40s to low 50s. We will remain mostly overcast with more chances for rain showers throughout the day. The winds will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: We will be much cooler on Thursday as a colder air mass moves into the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with falling temperatures into the afternoon. We will also remain mostly cloudy and there will be scattered snow showers in the area. Winds will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will get down into the low to mid 20s as we head into the end of the week. Skies will once again be overcast and there will be scattered snow showers. Light to moderate accumulations possible. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will stay on the cold side with temperatures in the low to mid 20s on Saturday and on either side of 30 degrees. We will be experiencing overcast conditions once again for both Saturday and Sunday. There will also be scattered snow showers around on Saturday with additional light accumulations possible. The winds look to be light and variable for both days of the weekend.