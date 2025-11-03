WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunday’s high temperatures were cooler than Saturday, ranging in the low-50s to low-60s with sunny weather. The gusty afternoon winds seen earlier today are expected to quickly diminish this evening as cloud cover increases. Expect low temperatures in the cold/chilly 20s and 30s.

The large-scale weather pattern continues with temperatures remaining slightly above seasonal averages. Weak upper-level ridging develops across the Northern Rockies and MT tonight through Monday, meaning drier conditions and lighter winds.

Mild conditions and lighter winds on the way

Monday, expect a cloudy day with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be lighter, around 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times.

The Monday night through Wednesday period is somewhat unsettled as a series of weak waves and Pacific moisture move across the area. Precipitation is mainly focused along and west of the continental divide, but chances of rain are possible in Central/North Central Montana Monday night. Snow levels initially range from around 4000-6000 ft Monday night but gradually rise to mainly above 6000-7000 ft later Tuesday and Tuesday night. Measurable snowfall during this period is mainly limited to northern portions of the continental divide and Glacier NP.

The mildest temperatures are likely on Wednesday along with a brief dry and milder. Upper ridging amplifies before the next series of Pacific troughs move into the region Thursday through Saturday. Stronger winds and at lease mountain precipitation are predicted during that period, at this time.

