Mild on Friday, then the temperatures start to tumble

We are going to have a wide range of temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s, with the coldest temperatures in the valleys and in northeastern Montana. We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions tonight.

For tomorrow, it is going to be very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, we are going to have gusty to, at times, strong winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. In the valleys, there is just going to be a little breeze around tomorrow. Also, this wind is going to be coming out of the southwest in most locations.

Tomorrow is also going to be the warmest day that we have had in weeks as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a few rain and snow showers around during the evening, mainly along the Rocky Mountain Front.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around Friday night and Saturday morning, especially in the mountains, as a cold front passes through our area. This cold front is also going to bring colder air into our area as highs on Saturday are going to be back in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. The wind is also going to be weaker on Saturday than it is going to be tomorrow, but it is still going to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have widespread strong winds around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be chilly on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. There are also going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday in north-central Montana, and there are going to be areas of snow around on Sunday in central Montana as a cold front begins to work its way through our area. Also, this precipitation is generally going to be around during the second half of the day.

We are then going to have a chance of snow on Monday as this cold front leaves our area. It is also going to be a lot colder on Monday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper teens and low 20s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the NNW.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as high pressure is briefly going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have a chance to see some more snow on Wednesday and Thursday, especially from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, as another storm system passes through our area.

It is also going to continue to remain cold on these three days as highs are going to be in the teens and low to mid 20s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.