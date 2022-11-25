Mild temperatures for our Friday with more wind and scattered clouds.

TODAY: As we wrap up the work week, we look forward to having our warmest day of the forecast. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 50s. Cooler temperatures are expected in Eastern Montana. Scattered cloud cover can be expected. We will see continued breezy conditions out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: The low temperatures tonight will be in the 20s and 30s. We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered rain and snow showers. The wind will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to be fairly on course for what you would expect for this time of year. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. A lighter breeze is expected for Sunday out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph The main story will continue to be the wind as we head into the day Saturday out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. We can expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and snow showers throughout the weekend.

MONDAY: We will trend colder heading into next week with highs on Monday only topping out in the lower to upper teens. We will also see overcast skies with scattered snow showers. Light accumulations are possible. We will see winds out of the North around 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: For next Tuesday, we will see temperatures staying cold in the lower to upper teens. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again with scattered snow showers in the forecast. The wind will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s as we head towards the middle of next week. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the area. The winds will be light around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: We will have frigid temperatures next Thursday with highs in the lower to upper teens. We will also feature mostly overcast skies. There will be snow showers in the area as well. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.