Mild temperatures once again for your Monday.

TODAY: The story heading into today will be the wind. Sustained winds of 25-40 mph can be expected with gust of 50+ mph. Gusts of 70+ mph likely in the upper elevations. We will have mostly cloudy conditions throughout the area. Highs will be mild in the mid 40s as we will stay above average.

TONIGHT: A cold front will make its way into our area as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop throughout the night and we will bottom out in the teens and 20s. Winds will die down and turn to come from the North. Snow will start to fall as we head towards daybreak.

TOMORROW: A cooling in the guard can be expected as we head closer to the middle of next week. Highs will only get to the freezing mark. We will also have a disturbance coming through bringing some wintry precipitation to our area. Total snow accumulations of 1-3" of snow likely. Winds will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will stay colder for one more day with highs topping out in the 20s. We will see decreasing cloud cover throughout the day. The winds will once again be light and variable.

THURSDAY: Windy conditions return for next Thursday with Southwesterly breezes from 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph. Highs will get back into the low to mid 40s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the area.

FRIDAY: A little bit cooler but still about 5 degrees above average with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The winds will die down at around 5-15 mph but will stay out of the Southwest. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area and there are chances for scattered rain and snow showers.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We are looking ahead to a fairly mild weekend for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s on Saturday and on either side of 40 degrees on Sunday. The winds won’t be too strong but we will remain breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. We will also see more sunshine throughout the weekend as we look to have partly cloudy skies throughout the area.