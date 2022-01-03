Mild temperatures today before a cold front sinks into our area.

TODAY: Temperatures will be milder today with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Colder highs in the 20s near the Hi-Line. We will have partly cloudy skies to start the day with building skies after sunset. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: A much colder air mass will set in after dark with overnight lows plunging into the negative single digits. There are also Winter Weather Advisories in place as we will see scattered snow showers with the chance to pick up a few inches of snow. Winds will stay breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloud cover will dominate into Tuesday and we will have some chances for snow showers. The temperatures will stay frigid with highs only near the zero-degree mark. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be frigid once again heading into the middle of the week. Highs will be in the negative single digits. We will also be mostly overcast with a good chance for snow showers. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures remaining bitter cold on either side of 0 degrees as we head into next Thursday. We will also have mostly overcast conditions with a chance for scattered snow showers. Winds will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: Warmer temperatures are expected as we head into the end of the week. Highs will get into the mid 30s. We will also be mostly overcast with isolated snow showers. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Milder temperatures continue as we head into the weekend with highs in the 30s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area on Saturday and then have mostly sunny conditions on Sunday. The winds for both days will be blustery out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.