Mild temperatures yet again with scattered showers and storms this evening.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected as we head into today with increasing clouds into the afternoon. There will be rain showers for the evening and overnight hours. Some embedded thunderstorms will be present as well. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 70s. The winds will be mostly calm around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: We will be seeing steady bands of showers moving from West to East across the area with moderate rain totals possible as we will be mostly overcast. Lows for tonight will be in the lower to upper 50s. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly overcast conditions along with scattered showers during the morning will be in the forecast to wrap up the work week. High temperatures will remain seasonably average with our highs in the lower to upper 70s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will remain around average for our high temperatures as we head into the weekend. High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to upper 70s. We will also see mostly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. Additionally, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for both days during the afternoon. The wind for both days of the weekend will be light around 5-10 mph out of the Southwest.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 60s to mid 70s as we head into the start of next week. We are also looking to be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers throughout the day. The wind will be out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will continue to trend cooler as we head into next Tuesday with highs in the lower to upper 50s. We will also see mostly overcast skies throughout the day with rain showers likely in the afternoon. The wind will be out of the North at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will remain cool as we head into next Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. We will be seeing continued overcast conditions heading into the middle of next week with rain showers in the forecast. The wind will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.