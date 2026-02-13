Happy Friday! We had nice weather again today with increasing clouds, dry conditions, just a bit of a breeze, and pleasant temperatures as highs were in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Mild through Presidents' Day; Colder with snow on Tuesday

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a little snow along the Continental Divide. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, there is only going to be a little breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with some snow/rain along the Divide, and mainly dry conditions east of the Divide. It is also going to be mild again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in most locations. More wind is also in the forecast for tomorrow. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy/gusty tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

There are then going to be a few scattered snow and rain showers around tomorrow night and Sunday, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, as a weak disturbance works its way through our area. Most of the accumulating snow this weekend will be along the Divide where up to 10” of snow is possible. East of the Divide, light snow accumulations of up to an inch or two are possible in locations that see some snow, but most locations will receive no snow accumulation this weekend. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies on Sunday, with the cloud cover decreasing some during the second part of the day.

It will be slightly cooler, but still mild on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. There is also going to be less wind around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds in most locations will just be between 5 and 15 mph. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday will be our final day of spring-like weather as a pattern change arrives on Tuesday and will stick around for the remainder of the month. On Monday, it is going to be partly cloudy, mainly dry, and mild as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s in most locations. Definitely spend some time outdoors if you can as highs may not be in the 50s again until March.

Widespread snow and some rain is then likely late Monday night and Tuesday as a storm system passes through our area. It is still too far out to talk about exact snow amounts, but a coating to a few inches of snow may accumulate in the lower elevations while several inches of snow may accumulate in the mountains. Roads will be slick in some areas on Tuesday, so use caution when driving. It is also going to be colder on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around Wednesday through Friday, especially around the Helena area, as multiple disturbances pass through the state as we enter into an unsettled weather pattern. It is also going to be mostly cloudy on these three days. Chilly temperatures are also expected on these three days as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s, so it is going to feel a lot more like winter. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in some areas on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.