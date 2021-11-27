Mild with less wind on Saturday

A High Wind Watch is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front from 8pm Saturday until 8pm Sunday. A High Wind Watch is also in effect for the plains in north-central Montana from 8am until 8pm Sunday. Sustained wind speeds along the Rocky Mountain Front are going to be between 35 and 55 mph, and wind gusts up to 80+ mph are going to be possible at times. In the plains, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60+ mph are going to be possible at times.

The wind is going to gradually diminish as we go through tonight, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph before midnight, and sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph after midnight. It is also going to be colder tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. We are also going to have increasing clouds tonight with a chance to see a few snow and rain showers, generally in the mountains.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, especially during the morning. It is also going to be a little bit cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. The wind is also going to be a lot weaker tomorrow than it was today and yesterday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

The wind is then going to increase from west to east tomorrow night, and it is going to be windy late tomorrow night and Sunday in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. In south-central Montana, it is going to be a bit breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

It is also going to be mild tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the 40s in a lot of locations. It is then going to be warm on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. We are also going to have a chance to see a few valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers tomorrow night as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Sunday.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday. It is also going to be mild and breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Wednesday’s weather is then going to be very similar to the weather that we are going to have on Sunday as it is going to be windy and warm. Sustained wind speeds on Wednesday are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. High temperatures on Wednesday are going to be about 20 degrees above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Wednesday.

For next Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a strong cold front begins to approach our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some snow showers Thursday night and Friday as this cold front passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 50s, and highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.