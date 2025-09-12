It will continue to be a bit hazy tonight and tomorrow in north-central Montana, and this haze will reduce the visibility some and will cause the air quality to be in the “moderate” category in some locations.

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight. A couple severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter) are also possible this evening and early tonight in northeastern Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Mild with some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday

There will be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow, generally during the afternoon and evening, as an upper-level trough remains in control of our weather. A couple severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and/or large hail will be possible again tomorrow afternoon/evening in eastern portions of north-central Montana. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

On Saturday, there will continue to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around in eastern portions of north-central Montana, while around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana, there will just be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy and mild on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

Although there will be some showers and thunderstorms around for the next couple of days, not everyone will see this precipitation and a good chunk of each day will be dry, so there is no need to cancel any outdoor plans. Just make sure you have a jacket handy and keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors.

Sunday will be the sunnier and drier day of the weekend as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and there are just going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains and in northeastern Montana. It is also going to feel nice outside on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations.

Another trough will impact our area early next week, giving us a chance to see some more showers and a few thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. The temperatures will also cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s on Monday and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Tuesday. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Highs on these two days will be in the 70s in most locations.