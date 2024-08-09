Mild with some scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend

It is going to continue to be hazy this weekend, with the most/thickest haze in western and southwestern Montana and the least/thinnest haze in eastern and north-central Montana. In western and southwestern Montana, the air quality at times this weekend may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Everywhere else, the air quality should be in the moderate or good category throughout the weekend.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight around Helena and we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight in north-central Montana. Most locations are also going to be dry tonight, although a couple isolated showers are possible. It is also going to be cool again tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area during the afternoon/evening and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana during the afternoon/evening, generally between the Divide and I-15 as well as around the Great Falls and Lewistown areas, as a disturbance passes through our area. A few isolated showers are also possible tomorrow morning. With any thunderstorms that do develop tomorrow, gusty winds, small to medium-sized hail, frequent lightning, and/or brief downpours are possible. It is also going to be mild and a little breezy (in some areas) tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a couple showers and thunderstorms around during the morning in locations east of I-15 and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, generally between the Divide and I-15 and around the mountains in central Montana, as there continues to be some lingering moisture around from Saturday’s disturbance. It is also going to be mild again on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

There are then going to be some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, especially in the mountains, and there are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the PM hours and generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, as a few disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on these three days. It is also going to be warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s.

Next Thursday and Friday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around as we remain in an unsettled weather pattern. It is also still going to be warm for the end of next week as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s.