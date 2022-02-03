Milder temperatures for your Thursday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into next Thursday. High temperatures will become milder once again with highs in the 30s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear conditions heading into the overnight hours tonight. We will have milder temperatures than the past couple of nights with lows in the low to mid 20s. The winds will be a factor in Western Montana out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

TOMORROW: Continuing to trend mild as we head into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s. We will get some more sunshine into the forecast as well under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 60+ mph. Wind gusts just East of the Rockies could be 70+ mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will have mild temperatures for the weekend with highs looking to be anywhere from the upper 30s to mid 40s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the area for both Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance for scattered wintry precipitation on Saturday. The winds will be breezy and consistent out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions and milder temperatures as we head into the start of next week. We will be windy as we head into the start of next week. Winds for Monday expected to be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to start then increasing clouds into the afternoon. We will have temperatures mild once again with highs in the low to mid 40s. The winds will be steady out of the Southwest once again at 15-25 mph with gusts of 40+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be mild once again as we head into the middle of next week with highs in the low to mid 40s. We will have breezy conditions once again out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30+ mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.