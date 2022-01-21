Milder temps for today and the weekend.

TODAY: A little bit cooler but still about 5 degrees above average with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The winds will die down at around 10-20 mph but will stay out of the Southwest. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area and there are chances for scattered rain and snow showers.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be milder for the overnight hours in the upper 20s to low 30s. We will have some cloud cover move back into the area overnight and be under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We are looking ahead to a mild weekend for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s on Saturday and on either side of 40 degrees on Sunday. The winds won’t be too strong but we will remain breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. We will also see more sunshine throughout the weekend as we look to have partly cloudy skies throughout the area.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions heading into the start of next week. We will also have a chance for scattered rain and snow showers. The temperatures will be close to average with highs in the lower to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for our highs by next Tuesday. We will start the day mostly cloudy but will see some decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be a little above average for this time of year next Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. We will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the area. The winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny conditions as we head towards the end of next week. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.