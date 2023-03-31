Milder weather for Friday and Saturday with many of us near 50 degrees.

TODAY: Temperatures will start to rise as we head into the end of the week with highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. 30s are still possible in the Eastern parts of Montana. We will see partly cloudy skies in North-Central Montana and mostly cloudy skies in Southwestern Montana where we will also see scattered rain and mountain snow showers. We will see the winds pick up as well out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusts for areas just East of the Rockies may range between 60-70 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly overcast skies are expected tonight with scattered snow showers throughout Western Montana. We will see temperatures dropping down into the teens and low 20s. The wind will remain out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we will see temperatures warmer on Saturday in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s while Sunday is on the cooler side with highs in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see most of the precipitation in Western Montana on Saturday. For Sunday in, the rain, sleet, and snow will stretch to Eastern Montana as well. The winds will be strong on Saturday out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. Gusts for areas just East of the Rockies may range between 60-70 mph. Sunday's wind will be out of the west around 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: We will continue to cool back down as we head into the start of next week with highs ranging from the lower to upper 20s to the low to mid 30s. We will see mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers throughout the area. We will see winds out of the Northeast at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into next Tuesday. We will also see some scattered snow showers in the area. The highs will be in the lower to upper 30s. The winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see some sunshine break back out for the middle of next week as we look to be under partly cloudy skies. We will see temperatures in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. The winds will be light around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: For next Thursday, we will see high temperatures that will get into the upper 30s and lower to upper 40s. We will be under mostly sunny skies throughout the area. The wind will be light and variable once again around 5 mph.