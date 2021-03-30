Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday

Good morning everyone!

Snow showers will taper off as the morning wanes on with a mix of sun and clouds today.

Windy conditions remain a problem for our friends in Eastern Montana with 40 to 50 mph wind gusts expected.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s/lower 40s overall.

This evening, clouds break apart and move out of our viewing area for a clear night.

Temperatures fall down into the 20s and upper teens.

We start our warm up tomorrow with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies!

Winds will be a problem though with 20 to 40 mph wind gusts.

We'll continue to stay dry and windy heading into the later part of the work week.

This causes some fire concerns though due to low humidity values with warm temperatures in the 60s.

We'll have a slight chance for some rain on Sunday, which is Easter!