Mixed precipitation and temperatures for your Wednesday.

TODAY: Today is shaping up to be another mild one in the Southern parts of our area with highs in the 40s. Colder highs for Eastern parts of the Hi-Line with highs in the 30s. We will remain mostly overcast with rain showers throughout the day. The winds will be light and variable around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool temperatures tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s. We will see continued cloud cover into the overnight hours. There will be snow and ice across the Hi-Line with mixed precipitation for the rest of the area. Winds will be out of the East around 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: We will be cooler tomorrow as a colder air mass moves into the area. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. We will also remain mostly cloudy and there will be scattered rain and snow showers in the area. Winds will remain out of the East at 10-15 mph with some gusts to 20-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will get down into the low to mid 20s as we head into the end of the week. Skies will once again be overcast and there will be snow in the forecast. Light to moderate accumulations likely. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will stay on the cold side with temperatures in the low to mid 20s on Saturday and on either side of 30 degrees. We will be experiencing overcast conditions once again for both Saturday and Sunday. There will also be scattered snow showers around on Saturday with additional light accumulations possible. The winds look to be light and variable for both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s as we head into the start of next week. We will see mostly cloudy skies as there will be increased cloud cover throughout the day. There will be scattered snow showers in the area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s heading into next Tuesday. We will be under mostly overcast conditions and there will be some scattered snow showers in the area. The winds will be out of the North around 10-15 mph.