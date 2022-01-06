Moderate snow showers across the region

THURSDAY: We will see a wide range of temperatures today across the state. We will remain cold for the most part in our area with highs in the single digits and teens. We will, however, get into the 20s in the Helena area. The main story will be the snowfall that is in play. Accumulations of 4-6 inches can be expected in the Great Falls area. Lesser amounts in Northern parts of our area but higher totals likely in the upper elevations. Winds will be out of the North around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers will start to dissipate after sunset and we will be left with some mostly overcast conditions. The temperatures will start to increase during the night as a warmer air mass will make its way into our area. Winds will shift and come out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Warmer temperatures are expected as we head into the end of the week. Highs will get into the mid 30s to low 40s. We will also be mostly overcast but will have decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Colder on Saturday with highs in the teens and then warmer on Sunday with highs in the 30s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area on Saturday and then have mostly sunny conditions on Sunday. The winds for both days will be blustery out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Milder temperatures will continue as we head into the start of next week as we look to have highs in the 30s. We will also be under mostly sunny conditions as we are trending drier into next week. Winds will be blustery out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Mild temperatures continue into next Tuesday with highs in the 30s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We will also be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area.

WEDNESDAY: Continuing to trend milder as we head into the middle of next week with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. We will also be under mostly sunny conditions. The winds will remain breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.