Moderate to heavy rain for Western Montana for Monday.

TODAY: Temperatures will be below average for this time of year as we head into the afternoon today with highs in the 50s for Western Montana. Temperatures will get into the 70s, however, in the Eastern part of the state. We will have mostly overcast conditions in Western Montana with moderate to heavy rain showers likely. Easter Montana will see initial sun with increasing clouds. There will be scattered non-severe thunderstorms as well during the afternoon in Western Montana with a chance for severe thunderstorms in the Eastern part of the state. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts ranging between 30-50 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see rain continuing in the Western part of the state for the beginning part of the night with decreasing clouds by sunrise. Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. The winds will stay breezy out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: We will get back to normal for this time of year as we head into tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 70s throughout the North-Central part of the state. We will also continue to see cloud cover decrease from West to East as we will eventually wind up mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will have highs by Wednesday in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We will have partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be light and out of the West at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will continue to stay warm as we head into Thursday with most locations ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s. We will once again have mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with some gusts to 30-35 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see a return of cloud cover as we head into the end of the week. Showers and pop-up afternoon thunderstorms also can’t be ruled out. The temperatures will be a little on the cooler side as we will range from the lower to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The sun will make a return once again for the weekend as we look to be under pleasant conditions. The temperatures will range from the lower to upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. As for cloud cover, we will be under mostly sunny skies for both days of the weekend. We will also be under wind conditions that are very light and variable as we head into our Saturday and Sunday forecast.