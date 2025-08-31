More warm and dry conditions coming up

WEATHER DISCUSSION: It was another classic warm and dry August day for much of the region, with high temperatures that ranged from the upper-70s to low to mid-80s. Tonight, expect light winds around 5 to 10 mph and mostly clear skies. Low temperatures are expected in the low to upper-50s.

Stormtracker Weather

Portions of the Central and North Central Montana plains might see reduced visibility tonight due to fog, higher chances in Hill and Blaine Counties. While recent precipitation, clear skies, and light easterly winds are to blame for this probability, visibility less than 1/4 mile or less is low across these areas, around 5-10%.

More August warm and dry conditions coming up

Sunday temperatures look to warm even more than what was seen today. Expect high temperatures in the low to upper-80s and low-90s, with sunny and clear skies and light, 5 to 10 mph winds. As the flow becomes more Southwesterly, wildfire smoke will become more widespread through the day tomorrow. Hazy conditions will be likely for not only Western and Southwestern portions, but for Central and some North Central portions of the state too.

An upper-level ridge will build in over the Northern Rockies through the first half of the upcoming work week, which will allow temperatures to warm even more above normal across all locations in the 80s and 90s. Winds will continue to be on the lighter side and variable with overall dry conditions expected.

By Tuesday, an upper-level trough and associated closed low will help narrow the upper-level ridge over the Northern Rockies. Northwest flow increases while temperatures return to near normal. Starting on Wednesday, expect temperatures in the 70s and 80s with overall dry conditions, though an isolated shower or storm can`t be ruled out from Tuesday through Thursday.

Precipitation chances increase towards the weekend as the ridge is broken down, though temperatures look to remain in the 80s.

