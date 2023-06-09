More rain on the way for some areas of Montana (video)

Friday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and storms especially in northern Montana.

Flash flooding is possible on Friday for some areas; high temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 80s.

For Saturday and Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range in the mid 60s to low 80s.

Monday will bring partly sunny skies, chance of showers and storms, and temperatures ranging in the upper 60s to the mid 80s.