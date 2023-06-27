More scattered showers and thunderstorms before the heat arrives

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as an upper-level trough begins to pass through our area. There are then going to be more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday as this upper-level trough continues to pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. It is also going to be mild/warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. We are then going to have a wide range of temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 80s, with the coolest temperatures in central Montana.

Heavy rainfall is possible with the thunderstorms that we see tonight, tomorrow, and Wednesday. This heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding in some areas, which is why there is a FLOOD WATCH in effect for portions of central and southeastern Montana until 9pm Tuesday/12am Wednesday. To go along with the heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small to medium-sized hail, and frequent lightning are also possible with any thunderstorms that do develop.

For Thursday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains, as the upper-level trough weakens and as an upper-level ridge begins to strengthen over the western U.S. It is also going to be warm on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions (just a few isolated PM showers and thunderstorms) are then expected from Friday through Monday as this upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be hot from Friday through Sunday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations. Cooler temperatures are then expected on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.