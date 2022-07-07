More severe thunderstorms are on the way this afternoon.

TODAY: As we head into today, we will have temperatures in the lower to upper 80s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely into the afternoon. Some of the storms are likely to be severe. We will have winds that are once again light and variable.

TONIGHT: We will have leftover scattered thunderstorms as we head throughout the night. We will stay under mostly cloudy skies with clear skies towards morning. The lows for tonight will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s. We will have winds that are light and variable, unless there are storms in the area.

TOMORROW: We will see temperatures that will continue to warm as we head into the end of the work week. Highs will be on either side of the 90-degree mark. We will see mostly sunny skies to start with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again a possibility. Some storms are likely to be severe. Winds will be light and variable once again.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: On Saturday, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. On Sunday, we will have mostly sunny skies to start with increased clouds into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be a threat as we head into Saturday. Some of these storms are likely to be severe. On Sunday, we will be mostly clear of precipitation. For Saturday, we will have temperatures on either side of the 90-degree mark. On Sunday, the temperatures will cool down a little as we will range from the lower to upper 80s. For both Saturday and Sunday, we will have light breezes from the West around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: We will be mostly sunny as we head towards the start of next week with partly cloudy skies. We will see temperatures that will be in the lower to upper 80s. As for the winds, we will be breezy out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will continue to be hot as we head into Tuesday of next week. We will have highs ranging from the upper 80s to the mid 90s. We will have mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the East at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be on the rise as we head into next Wednesday. Our high temps will be ranging from the lower to upper 90s. Some areas may hit the 100-degree mark. We will once again have mostly sunny conditions. We will have winds out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.