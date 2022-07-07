More severe thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 10pm for most of central and eastern Montana. Severe thunderstorms with 60+ mph winds, 1+” hail, and/or an isolated tornado are possible.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 12am/6am Thursday for portions of central and eastern Montana. Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms may cause flash flooding.

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight. As we go through this evening and tonight, these showers and storms are going to trek towards the east and northeast. Some of the thunderstorms this evening and tonight are going to be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and/or a stray tornado. Flash flooding due to heavy rainfall is also possible. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some areas of fog around, and some of this fog may be dense. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow and Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night and Friday night, generally before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15. Out of these two days, Thursday is going to be the wetter and more active day, while Friday is going to be a little bit drier and a little bit quieter.

Frequent lightning, flash flooding due to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with all thunderstorms that we see tomorrow and Friday. Some of the thunderstorms that we see tomorrow and Friday are also going to be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and/or a stray tornado. If you are going to be outside at all over the next few days, please stay weather aware and seek shelter if a thunderstorm is coming your way.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Saturday with a chance to see some more rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in locations east of I-15. Some of the thunderstorms that we see on Saturday may also be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and/or a stray tornado. Flash flooding due to heavy rainfall is also possible on Saturday.

It is going to be warm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations, and a few locations may even top out in the low 90s on Friday. There is also not going to be much wind around on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Sunday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be breezy and warm on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 80s.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these three days as highs are going to be in the 80s on Monday; the upper 80s and low 90s on Tuesday; and the 90s on Wednesday.