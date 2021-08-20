More Showers and Thunderstorms Around on Friday and Saturday

In eastern Montana, rain showers are likely tonight and tomorrow, especially between midnight and noon. In central Montana, there are going to be scattered showers around tonight and tomorrow, especially between midnight and noon. There are also going to be a few isolated thunderstorms around tonight, and some scattered thunderstorms around tomorrow, generally during the afternoon and evening. The showers and thunderstorms that are going to be around our area tonight and tomorrow are courtesy of an upper level storm system over eastern Idaho/western Wyoming that is sending a bunch of moisture into our area from the south, and a disturbance that is currently in Canada that is going to be passing through our area from the northwest to the southeast tomorrow.

As we head into tomorrow night, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially after midnight, and generally in south-central and southwestern Montana, as the next disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around Saturday morning, and there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around Saturday afternoon/evening as this disturbance passes through our area. Some of the thunderstorms Saturday afternoon/evening may also be severe with damaging wind gusts, small to medium-sized hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Now between 5pm this evening and 5pm Saturday evening, many locations in central Montana are going to pick up an additional 0.25” to 0.5” of rainfall, with some isolated locations receiving upwards of 0.75” of rainfall. In east-central and eastern Montana (locations around and to the east of a line from Havre to Lewistown), 0.5” to 1” of rainfall is expected, with some isolated locations receiving upwards of 1.5” of rainfall over the next two days.

It is also going to continue to remain cool over the next few days as lows tonight and tomorrow night are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations, and highs tomorrow and Saturday are going to be in the 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow and Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow and Saturday along the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some lingering showers around, generally during the morning and generally in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be warmer on Sunday than it is going to be over the next couple of days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around next Tuesday. The temperatures on Tuesday are going to be cooler than the temperatures on Sunday and Monday are going to be as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. The temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are then going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy in eastern Montana on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.