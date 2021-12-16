More snow and even colder temperatures are on the way

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central Montana from 5pm Thursday until 5am Friday. A coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, while up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the higher elevations.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 10pm Thursday until 5pm Friday. Wind chills as lows as 25 below zero are possible. With wind chills this low, that means frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens in many locations, and a few locations, especially along the Hi-Line, will have lows below zero tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered mountain snow showers around throughout the day. A strong cold front is then going to bring widespread light to moderate snow to our area tomorrow evening and tomorrow night. A coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, while up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. Slippery road conditions are also expected tomorrow evening and tomorrow night, so please be careful when driving and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go.

It is going to be chilly tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. It is then going to be frigid tomorrow night as lows are going to be on either size of zero degrees. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind chills as low as 25 below zero are expected.

On Friday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few lingering snow showers around during the morning. It is also going to be frigid on Friday as highs are only going to be in the single digits and teens.

Breezy/windy conditions and warmer temperatures are then expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph and high temperatures are going to be in the 30s. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of mountain snow showers on Saturday.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be cool and breezy on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

As we head into next week, it is going to be chilly as highs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are only going to be in the teens and 20s in north-central Montana and the 20s and low 30s in south-central Montana. On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers on Tuesday and some scattered snow showers around on Wednesday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around each day next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.