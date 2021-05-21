More Snow Around Tonight and Tomorrow

Widespread precipitation is expected through early Saturday morning as an upper level storm system over the Pacific Northwest continues to send a bunch of moisture into our area. In Eastern Montana, scattered rain showers are expected from tonight through early Saturday morning. In Central Montana, snow is likely from tonight through Saturday morning. It is also possible that some rain may mix in with this snow at times in central Montana, but right now, it looks like most of the precipitation that falls will be in the form of snow.

Now in terms of new snow accumulation, 2 to 7 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the valleys between this evening and Saturday morning, and 1 to 4 inches of that snow accumulation is expected overnight tonight. In the mountains, 3 to 8+ inches of new snow accumulation is expected between this evening and Saturday morning, and 1 to 4 inches of that snow accumulation is expected overnight tonight. There is also still a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front until 9am tomorrow, and there is still a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for locations along the Rocky Mountain Front and the I-15 corridor until 9am tomorrow as slick and snow-covered roads are expected tonight/tomorrow morning, and this will create difficult travel conditions, especially for tomorrow morning’s commute. This new snow is also going to be wet and heavy, which means that some power outages are going to be possible, so make sure you have blankets and flashlights ready to go.

To go along with the wet weather, it is also going to be cold as lows tonight and tomorrow night are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s, and highs tomorrow are only going to be in the mid 30s. Also, since lows are going to be near or below freezing tonight and tomorrow night, make sure you protect any sensitive plants/vegetation that you may have by taking them inside or covering them up. It is also going to be a little breezy tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 20 and 25 mph.

Generally drier conditions are then expected on Saturday as this upper level storm system begins to work its way away from our area, although there are still going to be a few isolated rain and snow showers around. Some locations may also see a few peeks of sunshine on Saturday, especially during the afternoon. This break in precipitation is going to be short-lived though as more rain is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday as a strong disturbance passes through our area. There may also be some snow around on Sunday, especially during the morning.

The temperatures are also going to warm up some from Saturday through Monday as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid 40s; highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s; and highs on Monday are going to be in the mid 50s. It is also going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 35 and 45 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as we continue to remain in an active weather pattern. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s. It is also going to be a little breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 20 and 25 mph.