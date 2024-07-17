More sunshine and heat on Wednesday

We are going to have clear skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine with areas of haze around, especially around Helena. Most locations are also going to remain dry tomorrow, but a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening, especially in Judith Basin and Fergus Counties.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday, especially in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and very warm to hot temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine is then expected Friday through Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. Most locations are also going to continue to remain dry over these four days, but a couple stray showers and thunderstorms are possible each day during the PM hours, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be very hot on these four days as highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening as a disturbance begins to impact our area. It is also going to be hot again on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 90s.