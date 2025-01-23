More wind and more snow is on the way

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Bears Paw mountains, southern Blaine County, Fergus County, Judith Basin County, the Highwoods, and the Little Belts, until 9pm Wednesday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for Glacier County, western/central Pondera County, and western Toole County from 9am until 6pm Thursday.

Blizzard conditions in Fergus County, Judith Basin County, the Highwoods, and the Little Belts will subside as we head into this evening and tonight, but roads are still going to be slick and areas of reduced visibility are still possible, so please use extreme caution when driving in the aforementioned areas. For the first half of tonight, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few snow showers around in locations east of I-15 as a disturbance leaves our area, and up to 2” of new snow accumulation is possible. The wind is also going to diminish from west to east. During the second half of tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, mainly dry conditions, and increasing wind in western portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be cold tonight with lows in the single digits and teens.

Another round of gusty to strong winds is then expected tomorrow, with the wind increasing from west to east as the day goes on. Between the Divide and I-15, wind gusts between 60 and 75 mph are possible. East of I-15, wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Difficult travel is expected for high-profile vehicles, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County. There are also going to be areas of blowing and drifting snow around, especially in and around the mountains in central Montana, which will create slick road conditions. Blustery conditions will then continue tomorrow night and Friday, generally in locations east of I-15, as wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Be prepared for some blowing/drifting snow, areas of reduced visibility, and possible whiteout conditions tomorrow night and Friday, especially in Fergus County, Judith Basin County, and in/around the Little Belts and Highwoods, as a cold front passes through our area.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with developing snow during the evening along the Hi-Line as a cold front begins to impact our area. Widespread accumulating snow is then expected tomorrow night (snow will move from north to south) as this cold front works its way southward through the central part of the state, with the snow arriving around Helena after midnight. There are then going to be some areas of snow around Friday morning in central Montana, including around Helena and the mountains, and there are going to be some scattered snow showers around Friday afternoon through Friday night. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies on Friday.

In the lower elevations, a coating-3” of snow is expected in most locations from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Just like with every other storm this month though, the lower elevations along Highway 87 from Belt to Lewistown will receive higher amounts as 2-6” of snow is expected. Locations along I-15 between Great Falls and Butte (excluding Helena) will also receive higher amounts, with 2-5” of snow expected. In the mountains, 3-12” of snow is expected, with the highest amounts in the Bears Paw mountains, the Big Belts, the Highwoods, the Judiths, the Little Belts, and the Snowies. Be prepared for difficult travel conditions in some areas tomorrow night through Saturday morning, and consider delaying traveling if possible. Just a reminder that the new snow that falls will be combined with gusty winds, so blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibility is expected.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Thursday and Friday as highs are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s on Thursday and the mid to upper 20s and low 30s on Friday. Saturday will then be the coldest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the upper teens and low to mid 20s. We are also going to have decreasing clouds on Saturday with a few lingering snow showers around during the morning.

Nicer and quieter weather is then expected Sunday through Wednesday as we are also going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warming temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Sunday and the 30s and low 40s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It is also going to be breezy on these four days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.