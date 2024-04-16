More wind, colder temperatures, and scattered snow showers are coming

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier area from 12pm/6pm Tuesday until 6am Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the southern Rocky Mountain Front and some of the mountains in central Montana from 9pm Tuesday until 12pm Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for some of the mountains in southern Montana from 6pm Tuesday until 6pm Wednesday/6pm Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for some of the foothills in southern Montana from 9pm Tuesday until 12pm Thursday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 3am Tuesday until 9pm Thursday.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for most of northeastern Montana from 9am until 9pm Tuesday.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around in locations east of I-15, mainly before midnight. It is also going to be gusty tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy tonight in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, with the wind getting stronger as the night goes on. Also, lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon/evening and generally in the mountains and along the western half of the Hi-Line, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be windy and cooler tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and highs tomorrow are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana.

There are then going to be scattered snow showers around tomorrow night and on Wednesday, especially during the morning, as this disturbance passes through our area. Some rain showers are also possible with the onset of precipitation. In the mountains, 2 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is expected. In the lower elevations, less than 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected, with most locations receiving little to no snow accumulation (less than 1”). This snow will also create difficult travel conditions over the mountain passes, so please use extreme caution when driving. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night and Wednesday, with increasing clouds tomorrow night and decreasing clouds later on Wednesday.

It is also going to be a lot colder on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty to strong winds around again on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Also, the strongest wind on Wednesday is going to be in locations east of I-15.

On Thursday and Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to continue to have well below average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have really nice weather on Saturday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, not much wind (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph), and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

There are then going to be some isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Sunday and Monday as a couple disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.