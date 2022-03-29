Morning snow showers and much cooler today.

TODAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area in the morning with snow showers to start today. Clearing skies into the afternoon as we will wind up mostly sunny. We will see a breeze continuing out of the North at 10-20 mph. The temperatures will get back into the low to mid 40s as we head into the afternoon.

TONIGHT: We will be looking at a mostly clear night. Temperatures will be on the cold side as lows will wind up getting down to anywhere from the mid-teens to mid 20s. Winds will die down, becoming light and variable.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will get back to above average as we head into the middle of the week with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. We will have partly cloudy skies throughout the area and remain dry. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be cooling as we head into Thursday with highs winding up in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. There will be mostly cloudy conditions and a chance for showers across the area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. Winds will switch to the Northwest during the evening hours.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s to low 50s as we head into the end of the week. We will also remain mostly cloudy as there will be continued scattered rain showers throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Winds will be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will be in the lower to upper 50s for both days of the weekend as we trend slightly warmer. Winds will be out of the Southwest for both Saturday and Sunday with sustained winds at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. As far as cloud cover is concerned, we will be mostly cloudy and there are a few chances for rain showers.

MONDAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies to start accompanied by some morning showers. Clearing skies can be expected into the afternoon. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year in the mid to upper 40s. The winds will be blustery out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.