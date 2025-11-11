Mostly cloudy and mild with little to no wind on Wednesday!

The wind was weaker today than it was yesterday, but it was still a gusty day as peak wind gusts were over 35 mph in several locations. Outside of the wind, we had really nice weather today with partly to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures.

We are going to have increasing clouds and mainly dry conditions tonight. In north-central Montana, it is going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Around Helena, it is going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. There is also going to be little to no wind tonight!

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and mild as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. A few isolated rain and snow showers are possible during the morning, but most locations will remain dry. We are also going to get a much needed break from the wind tomorrow as sustained wind speeds in most locations will be between 0 and 15 mph.

A G3 to G4 geomagnetic storm is possible tonight through Thursday morning as multiple CME’s impact Earth. This means we have a good chance to see the northern lights throughout all of Montana tonight and tomorrow night. Tonight, we are going to have increasing clouds from west to east, so viewing conditions will be better the further east you are and earlier in the night. Tomorrow night will feature partly cloudy skies, with the skies clearing out some as the night goes on.

Thursday will be a warm day as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s, and a few locations may tie or set a new record high temperature. We are also going to have increasing wind throughout the day on Thursday, with windy conditions developing along the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts over 60 mph possible later in the day) and gusty conditions developing out across the plains (gusts over 35 mph possible later in the day). It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny and dry on Thursday.

On Friday, there are going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around Helena and in the higher terrain and there are going to be some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around in north-central Montana as a disturbance passes through our area. A little snow may also mix in with the rain in some lower elevation locations during the early morning and evening. It is also going to be cooler on Friday as highs are going to be in the 50s in most spots. Widespread gusty to strong winds are also expected on Friday as gusts over 60 mph are likely along the Rocky Mountain Front and gusts over 40 mph are likely east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

This weekend will feature pretty nice weather for the middle of November as we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions (just some isolated rain and snow showers around Saturday morning). It is also going to be cool this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There will continue to be a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, but little to no wind is expected on Sunday.