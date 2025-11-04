Mostly cloudy and warmer with a few rain/snow showers on Wednesday

There have been some scattered rain and snow showers around throughout the day today as a disturbance has been impacting the state. This precipitation will taper off as we go through this evening, but a few isolated rain and snow showers will redevelop after midnight. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, with the cloud cover initially decreasing, but then re-increasing. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s.

Tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few rain and snow showers around during the morning and some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around during the evening and at night as another disturbance impacts the state. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow in/around the higher terrain in central Montana and in some areas east of I-15 in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The wind will increase tomorrow night, with widespread gusty to strong winds expected Thursday and Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect from 10pm Wednesday until 6pm Thursday for the Hi-Line from Cut Bank to the Blaine/Phillips County line as gusts up to 60 mph are possible in these areas. The wind is also going to be coming out of the west/southwest in most locations.

It is also going to be mild on Thursday and Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s. On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some rain and snow along the Divide and mostly dry conditions east of the Divide. There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around the Helena area on Friday, especially during the morning, and there are going to be a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Friday in north-central Montana as a stronger disturbance passes through the state. A little snow is also possible in some of the lower elevations Friday morning, although little to no accumulation is expected. We are also going to have a mixture of sun and clouds on Friday.

A disturbance will clip northeastern Montana on Saturday, so a few rain and snow showers are expected there and it will be gusty as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, it will be partly cloudy and mostly dry on Saturday and there will be less wind as well as it will just be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cool on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected Sunday and early next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. Warmer temperatures are also expected on these three days as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Sunday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday. There will be little to no wind on Sunday, but gusty winds will return for Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.