Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers to wrap up the work week.

TODAY: We will be mostly cloudy for our Friday forecast to wrap up the work week. Temperatures will continue to be on the rise as we will peak out in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We will be breezy out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts between 35-50 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have mostly cloudy skies throughout the overnight hours with scattered showers in the area. The temperatures will be mild in the lower to upper 50 degrees. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend also looks to be mostly cloudy throughout the area for both Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers can be expected for Saturday night. There will be some scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms possible for our Sunday forecast. We will remain on the warm side with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s to low 80s and Sunday’s highs in the lower to upper 70s. The winds will be breezy on Saturday out of the West at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Sunday will feature a lighter Westerly breeze around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The start of next week is shaping up to be mostly overcast. We will also be dealing with some scattered showers. The temperatures will be cooler as highs will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will have winds out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s as we head into next Tuesday. We will have mostly cloudy skies and there is a good chance for rain showers. The winds will be breezy out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We are looking mostly dry as we head into the middle of next week. There will be partly cloudy skies throughout North-Central Montana. As for temperatures, our highs are looking to warm back up into the low to mid 70s. The wind will stay on the breezy side with West winds at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will continue to rise to some more summer-like conditions as we head into next Thursday with highs in the 80s for many. We will also have abundant sunshine as we will be under mostly clear skies. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.