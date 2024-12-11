Mostly cloudy with a wide range of temperatures on Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for southern Blaine County and the Bears Paw, Judith, and Snowy mountains until 11pm Tuesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is also in effect for portions of eastern Montana until 12pm/5pm Wednesday.

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around tonight, generally in the mountains and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line (between Havre and Glasgow) as a disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be a few snow and rain showers around tomorrow, mainly in the mountains and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line (between Havre and Glasgow). We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow. It is also going to be breezy/gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the higher elevations in central Montana tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are also going to continue to have a wide range of temperatures tonight and tomorrow. In northeastern Montana and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, it is going to be cold tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the single digits and teens and highs tomorrow are going to be in the teens and 20s. Elsewhere, it is going to feel nice outside tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the 20s and low 30s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions (just a couple snow showers around) on Thursday and Friday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days along the eastern half of the Hi-Line as highs are going to be in the 20s on Thursday and the 30s on Friday. Elsewhere, we are going to have pleasant temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Gusty winds are also expected along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be gusty in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with developing rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening along the Rocky Mountain Front and in central Montana as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around Saturday night as this disturbance passes through Montana. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a few rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15 and especially during the morning, as this disturbance leaves our area.

We are also going to have above average temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s in most locations. It is also going to be windy this weekend along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and it is going to be breezy this weekend in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies early next week with some isolated snow and rain showers around, especially in the mountains. The temperatures are also going to cool down some early next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Monday and the 30s on Tuesday. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days.