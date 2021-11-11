Mostly cloudy with temps around 40 for your Veteran's Day forecast.

TODAY: We will be partly to mostly cloudy for Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s in our viewing area. The winds will start to die down but remain out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph. Scattered snow showers in the upper elevations.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight will look to dip down into the teens and 20s. For the most part, we will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies and the chance for scattered showers increases into the morning hours. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will have the chance for some precipitation heading into tomorrow. Scattered showers are possible, especially in the Western part of our area. The temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will pick back up out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures for the weekend will be in the low to upper 50s. We will have windy conditions on Saturday out of the West at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph on Saturday. The winds look to die down Saturday night into Sunday and then pick up once again Sunday evening into Monday morning. This wind will also be accompanied by the chance for some showers and upper elevation snow showers throughout the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies for most of the weekend.

MONDAY: We will remain mostly overcast to start off the next work week. There will also be a chance for some shower activity along with some upper elevation snow showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. The winds will be strong out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph.

TUESDAY: Very windy conditions for next Tuesday as a cold front comes through. Winds will take a turn and be out of the Northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-60 mph. That cold front will also drop the temperatures throughout the day but we will start in the 50s. There is a chance for some rain followed by some snow.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will remain much cooler on the back edge of the cold front with highs only topping out in the 30s. We will have a chance for some scattered snow showers in the area. The winds do look to die down and be out of the West at 5-10 mph.