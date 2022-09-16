Mostly overcast with showers to end the work week.

TODAY: Mostly overcast conditions along with scattered showers during the morning will be in the forecast to wrap up the work week. The showers will move to Eastern Montana during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will remain seasonably average in the lower to upper 70s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will be seeing steady bands of showers eventually making their way out of our area to the East and will see clearing clouds throughout the night. Lows for tonight will be in the lower to upper 40s. The wind will be light around 5 mph

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will remain around average for our high temperatures as we head into the weekend. High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to upper 70s. We will also see mostly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. Additionally, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for both days during the afternoon. The wind for both days of the weekend will be light around 5-10 mph out of the Southwest.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 60s to mid 70s as we head into the start of next week. We are also looking to be partly cloudy with a pop-up thunderstorm possible later in the day. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will continue to trend cooler as we head into next Tuesday with highs in the lower to upper 50s. We will also see mostly overcast skies throughout the day with rain showers likely in the afternoon. The wind will be out of the North at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will remain cool as we head into next Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. We will be seeing continued overcast conditions heading into the middle of next week with rain showers in the forecast. The wind will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area on Thursday and will be dealing with scattered showers in the area. Temperatures will continue to stay below average with most highs in the 50s and 60s. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.