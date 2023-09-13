Mostly sunny, a bit hazy, and mild on Thursday

We are going to have decreasing clouds this evening and tonight with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight and mainly in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be cooler tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations. We are also going to have increasing haze tonight, especially along the Hi-Line and in northeastern Montana.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to be a bit hazy tomorrow in north-central and eastern Montana. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Friday, and the 80s on Saturday and Sunday. It is also going to be a bit breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Cooler and wetter weather is then expected for the middle of next week as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. On Tuesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There are then going to be some scattered showers and even some mountain snow around on Wednesday. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot between these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and 70s on Tuesday and the 50s and 60s on Wednesday.